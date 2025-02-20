Anna University

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Feb 2025
15:09 PM

File Image

Summary
The Anna University is set to end the TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration process tomorrow, February 21, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions need to submit their application forms by tomorrow on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

According to the schedule, registrations for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 commenced on January 24, 2025. TANCET examination for MBA and MCA courses will be conducted on March 22. The MCA exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG examination will be held on March 23, 2025, in a single shift, from 10 am to 12 noon.

Candidates willing to apply must note that the application fee for TANCET is Rs 1000 for all category candidates and Rs 500 for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu. Application fee for CEETA PG is Rs 1944 for all candidates and Rs 972 for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu
  2. On the home page, click on TANCET 2025 registration link
  3. Enter your credentials to register and submit
  4. Log in to your account
  5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference
Anna University TANCET 2025 CEETA PG Registration Date
