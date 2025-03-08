TANCET, CEETA Admit Card 2025 Released at tancet.annauniv.edu- Direct Link Inside

TANCET 2025

Summary
As per the schedule, the TANCET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm

The Anna University issued the TANCET, CEETA admit card 2025 on its official website. Registered candidates who would like to download the admit card can visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the schedule, the TANCET 2025 examination is scheduled to take place on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses in two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).

TANCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu
  2. Click on the TANCET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

TANCET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

TANCET 2025 Admit Card
