TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
18:00 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
The results of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET), 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA PG), 2025 will be declared by Anna University soon on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates can download the results from tancet.annauniv.edu.

The answer keys of the exam will be released on April 1, while the results of the exam will be declared on April 24.

The examination will have negative marks. While candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Following the declaration of the results, cut-offs will be announced by the institutes and candidates will be admitted to the educational institutes based on their marks in the exam through counselling. The schedule of the counselling will be declared by Anna University in due course.

How to check the answer keys of TANCET 2025 exam once released?

Step 1: Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the answer key download link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The answer keys will be displayed

Step 5: Download the answer keys

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
18:01 PM
TANCET 2025
