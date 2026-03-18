CBSE Class X Second Board Exam 2026 in May; LOC Submission Dates and Eligibility Announced

Summary CBSE has issued detailed guidelines and a structured schedule for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. The second phase of the board examination is scheduled to be conducted in May 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued detailed guidelines and a structured schedule for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. The move is part of the board’s newly introduced two-board examination system, under which students will get an additional opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects. The second phase of the board examination is scheduled to be conducted in May 2026.

To ensure smooth implementation, CBSE has introduced a phased process for LOC submission and examination fee payment. As per the official schedule, the first phase of LOC submission will take place from March 18 to March 31, 2026. Following the declaration of Class 10 results, a second window will open for five days, during which schools can submit LOCs for students opting for improvement exams. A third and final window will be available for two days, starting from the seventh day after result declaration, with an additional late fee applicable.

The board has clarified that the LOC submission process will be carried out by schools on behalf of students. The phased system has been introduced to facilitate better planning and participation in the first implementation of the two-exam policy. The corresponding examination fee payment windows will align with each phase of LOC submission, ensuring that all procedures are completed within the specified timelines.

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Under the revised system, students will be allowed to appear for improvement examinations in a maximum of three subjects. This initiative is aimed at reducing academic pressure and providing students with greater flexibility to enhance their scores. The reform is in line with broader changes introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

The board has announced the eligibility criteria for candidates appearing for the second board exam.

Must have appeared in at least 3 examinations in the first examinations

Must have passed Class X for appearing in improvement

Placed in the compartment category

Passed Class X by replacing the 6th subject

Students placed under UFM category 1 (if otherwise eligible)

Students placed in the compartment category in the 2025 examinations

Improvement category up to 3 main subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Science and language

First/Third chance compartment

Compartment + Improvement

Improvement for the students passed by the replacement of the subject

Sports students who were permitted by the Board

However, if a student has not appeared because of any reasons/ failed in 3 or more subjects in the First Examination, then he/she is not eligible to appear for the Second Board Examinations. Students placed in the ER category are also not eligible for the Second Board Examinations. They are allowed next year in the main examinations.

CBSE has specified the examination fee structure for the second board exam. Indian candidates will be required to pay ₹320 per subject, amounting to ₹960 for three subjects. For candidates from Nepal, the fee is ₹1,100 per subject, while students from other countries will have to pay ₹2,200 per subject. A late fee of ₹2,000 will be charged for submissions made during the final phase. All payments must be completed online before the respective deadlines.

The board has instructed affiliated schools to strictly adhere to the guidelines while submitting the LOC to avoid errors or delays. Timely completion of the process is crucial for the smooth conduct of the examination.

CBSE has also emphasised the role of school authorities, particularly principals, in guiding students and parents about the new examination option. Schools are expected to clearly communicate eligibility, benefits, and procedures so that students can make informed decisions regarding their participation in the second board examination.

Additionally, the board has indicated that examination centres for the second phase may be limited. Students may be required to travel to nearby centres, and schools have been advised to inform candidates in advance so they can make necessary arrangements.

Read the official notice here.