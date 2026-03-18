GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Not Released Yet? IIT Guwahati Issues Confirmation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2026
09:47 AM
IIT Guwahati

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Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has clarified that the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 has not yet been released.
As per the current schedule, the GATE 2026 results are expected to be announced on March 19.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has clarified that the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 has not yet been released. Addressing recent confusion, officials confirmed that the institute is currently working towards ensuring a smooth and accurate release of the final answer key.

The clarification comes after multiple media reports suggested that the GATE 2026 final answer keys were already available on official portals. However, as per the report by The Indian Express, GATE 2026 Chairman Manabendra Sarma refuted these claims, advising candidates to rely only on official updates issued by IIT Guwahati. He further stated that any announcement regarding the release of the final answer key, as well as the result date, will be shared through the official GATE portal and verified communication channels, including social media platforms.

Earlier, the candidate response sheets, along with the master question papers and provisional answer keys, were released on the GOAPS portal on February 22. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer keys and their recorded responses during the challenge window, which remained open from February 25 to March 15, 2026.

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The GATE 2026 examination was conducted over multiple days, from February 7 to February 15, 2026. During the test, both questions and answer options were presented in a shuffled format for each candidate. The responses displayed in the portal followed the same sequence as shown during the examination. Candidates were required to match these with the corresponding questions in the master question paper, as the official answer keys are applicable only to the master version.

As per the current schedule, the GATE 2026 results are expected to be announced on March 19. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for verified updates and avoid relying on unconfirmed reports circulating online.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2026
09:53 AM
GATE 2026 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam IIT Guwahati Answer Key
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