Assam CEE 2026 Application Window Opens - Link, Registration Guide and Exam Date

Summary Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has commenced the online application process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now register and submit their application forms through the official website, astu.ac.in.

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has commenced the online application process for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now register and submit their application forms through the official website, astu.ac.in. As per the official announcement, the last date to complete the application process is March 31, 2026, and no submissions will be accepted beyond this deadline.

To apply for Assam CEE 2026, candidates must first visit the official ASTU website and access the application link. Registration requires a valid email ID and mobile number, following which applicants need to create login credentials. After logging in, candidates must fill in the required personal and academic details, select their preferred exam centres, and upload scanned copies of their photograph and signature.

The application process will be completed only after the successful payment of the application fee through online modes such as net banking, debit card, or credit card. Candidates are advised to carefully review all entered information before final submission to ensure accuracy.

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Alongside the application release, ASTU has also confirmed the examination schedule for Assam CEE 2026. The entrance test is set to be conducted on June 14, 2026, in offline mode using a pen-and-paper format. The examination will take place from 11 AM to 2 PM. Candidates can expect the admit cards to be released on May 26, 2026.

The Assam CEE serves as a gateway for admission to engineering programmes (BTech) offered by participating institutions across the state. Candidates planning to appear for the examination are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Applicants should regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the examination, including instructions, admit card download, and answer key notifications.

Find the direct application link here.