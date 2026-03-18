JNVST Class 6 Phase 1 Result 2026 Published; Students Can Check Scores Online and Offline

Summary The Phase 1 examination was conducted on December 13, 2025, and the results were announced on March 17, 2026 Candidates who took the test can now access their results through the official website, navodaya.gov.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has officially declared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 Result 2026 for Phase 1, bringing relief and excitement to over 20 lakh students who appeared for the entrance exam across the country.

The Phase 1 examination was conducted on December 13, 2025, and the results were announced on March 17, 2026. Candidates who took the test can now access their results through the official website, navodaya.gov.in, by entering their roll number and date of birth.

According to NVS, students can also check their selection status through offline mode, as selection and waiting lists have been displayed on the notice boards of respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

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Meanwhile, the Phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held on April 11, 2026, for students who could not appear in the first phase. The results for Phase 2 are expected to be announced in May 2026, along with the final selection lists.

JNVST Class 6 Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Click on the link titled “View JNVST Class 6 Result 2026 (Individual)”

Enter the required login credentials

Submit to view and download the result

The release of the results marks a crucial step in the admission process to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are among the most sought-after government residential schools in India. Selected candidates will proceed to the next stage of admission formalities as per the schedule announced by NVS.