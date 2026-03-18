Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Mock Test Link Activated for Tier I CBT; Check Admit Card Release Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Mar 2026
12:08 PM

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Summary
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the official mock test for the CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2026 exam.
As per the official schedule, the CEPTAM-11 Tier I screening examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2026.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the official mock test for the CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2026, enabling candidates to prepare effectively for the upcoming examination. Aspirants appearing for the recruitment test can now access the mock test online to get familiar with the exam pattern, question format, and interface ahead of the actual test.

The process involves visiting the DRDO official website(drdo.gov.in), selecting the DRDO CEPTAM 11 mock test, logging in or registering, attempting the questions, and submitting responses. Post-submission, candidates can review their performance and analyse answers to identify strengths and areas requiring improvement.

Meanwhile, DRDO is expected to release the CEPTAM 11 admit card 2026 soon on its official website, drdo.gov.in. The organisation has already issued the city intimation details for candidates appearing in the Tier I Computer-Based Test (CBT), providing clarity on exam centres in advance.

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As per the official schedule, the CEPTAM-11 Tier I screening examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 23, 2026. Candidates are advised to stay updated with official announcements regarding the admit card release, which is anticipated shortly.

The CEPTAM-11 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 764 vacancies across two technical categories within DRDO. 561 vacancies for the Senior Technical Assistant-B(STA-B) posts and 203 vacancies for the post of Technician-A(Tech-A) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation Technical Cadre(DRTC).

Find the direct mock test link here.

Last updated on 18 Mar 2026
12:09 PM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Admit Card
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