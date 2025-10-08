2,708 Teaching Posts to Be Filled in TN Government Arts and Science Colleges- Know Details

Summary The move comes shortly after the Centre released long-pending Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for the state, bringing much-needed relief to government colleges grappling with staff shortages Over the past four and a half years, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rapid expansion of its higher education infrastructure

In a major boost to higher education, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that 2,708 assistant professor posts in Government Arts and Science Colleges will be permanently filled. The move comes shortly after the Centre released long-pending Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for the state, bringing much-needed relief to government colleges grappling with staff shortages.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhian praised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for prioritizing sectors like higher education and healthcare. He noted that the state government has been consistently rolling out reformative schemes aimed at raising the quality and accessibility of education across Tamil Nadu.

One such initiative is the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which seeks to provide skill development training to students across disciplines. The minister stated that the scheme is designed to help students become leaders in their respective fields — not just job seekers, but also entrepreneurs equipped to drive innovation and economic growth.

To address the shortage of teaching faculty, the Chief Minister has announced that the recruitment of assistant professors will be done through direct appointments by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). “This is to ensure that students’ learning is not adversely affected,” he said during the official announcement.

Over the past four and a half years, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rapid expansion of its higher education infrastructure. As many as 37 new Government Arts and Science Colleges have been established during this period. Notably, 16 of these colleges were inaugurated this year alone, with an additional intake of over 15,000 students being sanctioned to accommodate growing demand.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by the academic community and education advocates, who view the recruitment drive as a step toward strengthening faculty resources, enhancing teaching quality, and ensuring that students across the state have access to qualified educators and improved learning outcomes.