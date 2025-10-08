Tamil Nadu government

2,708 Teaching Posts to Be Filled in TN Government Arts and Science Colleges- Know Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
13:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The move comes shortly after the Centre released long-pending Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for the state, bringing much-needed relief to government colleges grappling with staff shortages
Over the past four and a half years, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rapid expansion of its higher education infrastructure

In a major boost to higher education, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that 2,708 assistant professor posts in Government Arts and Science Colleges will be permanently filled. The move comes shortly after the Centre released long-pending Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for the state, bringing much-needed relief to government colleges grappling with staff shortages.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhian praised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for prioritizing sectors like higher education and healthcare. He noted that the state government has been consistently rolling out reformative schemes aimed at raising the quality and accessibility of education across Tamil Nadu.

One such initiative is the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which seeks to provide skill development training to students across disciplines. The minister stated that the scheme is designed to help students become leaders in their respective fields — not just job seekers, but also entrepreneurs equipped to drive innovation and economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

To address the shortage of teaching faculty, the Chief Minister has announced that the recruitment of assistant professors will be done through direct appointments by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB). “This is to ensure that students’ learning is not adversely affected,” he said during the official announcement.

Over the past four and a half years, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rapid expansion of its higher education infrastructure. As many as 37 new Government Arts and Science Colleges have been established during this period. Notably, 16 of these colleges were inaugurated this year alone, with an additional intake of over 15,000 students being sanctioned to accommodate growing demand.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by the academic community and education advocates, who view the recruitment drive as a step toward strengthening faculty resources, enhancing teaching quality, and ensuring that students across the state have access to qualified educators and improved learning outcomes.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
13:07 PM
Tamil Nadu government Teacher Recruitment professor
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon at upsc.gov.in; Recruitment for 453 Posts

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC to Reopen Eligibility Certificate Application Window from October 13 - Check Guid. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Enrolment Status Released at icsi.edu - Link and Submission Det. . .

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Opens Portal for Pharmacy Institutions to Apply for 2026-27 Approvals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GD Birla Centre for Education

Young Minds Shine Bright at GALAXIS 2025 — Kolkata’s 1st Interschool Astrophysics. . .

UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon at upsc.gov.in; Recruitment for 453 Posts

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC to Reopen Eligibility Certificate Application Window from October 13 - Check Guid. . .

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Enrolment Status Released at icsi.edu - Link and Submission Det. . .

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)

PCI Opens Portal for Pharmacy Institutions to Apply for 2026-27 Approvals

school closure

Darjeeling Educational Institutions Closed Until Oct 10 Amid Heavy Rainfall and Lands. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality