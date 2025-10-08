Andhra Pradesh

AP SSC 2026 Exam Dates Coming Soon – Here's How to Download the Time Table

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
14:05 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to release the AP SSC (Class 10) Time Table 2026 shortly. Students appearing for the Andhra Pradesh SSC examinations can download the date sheet from the board’s official website, bse.ap.gov.in, once it is published.

As per sources and previous trends, the AP SSC board exams 2026 are likely to be conducted in the months of March and April 2026. While the final timetable is yet to be released, students can expect the board to provide ample time for preparation and planning, following its usual practice.

In the previous academic year, the AP SSC 2025 exams were held from March 17 to March 31, 2025, and the timetable was published well in advance, on December 11, 2024. A similar timeline is expected this year as well. The exam timings will vary based on the subject, as per standard examination norms.

AP SSC Exam Schedule 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Open the official website, bseap.org
  2. Visit the 'SSC' option on the homepage
  3. AP SSC exam timetable 2026 will appear on the screen
  4. Save and download the AP Class 10th time table 2026 PDF for future reference

To pass the SSC examinations conducted by BSEAP, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject as well as an overall aggregate of 35%. Those who fail to meet the passing criteria will be eligible to appear for the AP SSC supplementary examination, details of which will be announced after the main exam results.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
14:06 PM
Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Exam dates
