NVS Extends JNVST 2026 Registration Deadline for Class 9 & 11 Admissions! Know Last Date Here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date to apply for JNVST 2026 admissions to Class 9 and Class 11. As per the updated schedule, candidates can now register for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) until October 21, 2025.

Parents, guardians, and students seeking admission into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) can access the direct registration link via the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2026 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026. Candidates must appear for the test at the exam center assigned to them, which will be mentioned on the admit card. The selection test will be conducted in a bilingual format (Hindi and English) to ensure accessibility for a wider range of students.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are part of a unique schooling initiative under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, which aims to identify and nurture talented children in rural areas. According to the policy, one JNV is established per district in a phased manner. Currently, 653 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are functional across 27 states and 8 Union Territories, excluding Tamil Nadu.

JNVST Class 9, 11 Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in Click on the JNVST Class 9 or 11 Admission 2026 link on the homepage Enter the required registration details on the new page Fill in the application form after successful registration Make the application fee payment (if applicable) Click on ‘Submit’ and download the confirmation page Take a printout for future reference

Students and parents are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. For any clarifications, candidates can reach out to the respective regional NVS offices or check FAQs on the official portal.