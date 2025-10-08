MCC to Announce NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Today- Know Details Here

Summary Candidates who participated in Round 3 of the NEET UG Counselling 2025 can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in The round 3 registration and choice filling process was conducted from September 29 to October 5, 2025

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results today, as per the official counselling schedule. Candidates who participated in Round 3 of the NEET UG Counselling 2025 can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

The round 3 registration and choice filling process was conducted from September 29 to October 5, 2025. Candidates were required to lock their choices based on their preferences, and the processing of seat allotment took place from October 6 to 7, 2025.

Once the seat allotment results are announced, candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to the respective allotted colleges between October 9 and 17, 2025, carrying all required original documents and certificates for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seat matrix for Round 3 has already been made available on the MCC website. This matrix outlines the number of available seats across participating institutions in various states and categories.

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 began on July 21, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on November 5, 2025, after the completion of all rounds, including the stray vacancy round.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Schedule

Registration & Payment: September 29 – October 5, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking: September 30 – October 5, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 6 – 7, 2025

Result Declaration: October 8, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: October 9 – 17, 2025

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official NEET UG counselling portal at mcc.nic.in Click on the link under ‘Candidate Activity’ for new registration or result Enter your login ID and password to access the dashboard View and download the seat allotment result Take a printout for reporting and future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check the allotted college and reporting instructions. Failing to report within the specified timeframe may lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat.

For the latest updates and further rounds of NEET UG 2025 counselling, keep monitoring the official MCC website.