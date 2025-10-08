CBSE to Close LOC Form Submission for Board Exam 2026 Today at cbse.gov.in- Details Here

Summary The form is accessible to schools and principals through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in According to the Board, the final payment window with late fee will remain open until October 11, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration portal for the List of Candidates (LOC) form for the CBSE Board Examinations 2026 on October 8, 2025. The form is accessible to schools and principals through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. As the deadline has passed for regular submission, schools must now pay a late fee to complete the process.

According to the Board, the final payment window with late fee will remain open until October 11, 2025. Schools have been strictly instructed to ensure that the LOC is completed and submitted within the prescribed deadline. The CBSE has also made it clear that any school failing to submit the LOC on time will be fully responsible for the consequences — including students being rendered ineligible to appear for the 2026 board examinations.

In a recent directive, the Board emphasized the importance of timely and accurate LOC submission, as it forms the basis for students’ eligibility to sit for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Principals have been urged to verify all entries carefully before final submission.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the tentative datesheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the main examinations will begin on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 9, 2026, while Class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026.

Exams for both classes will generally be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, though a few subjects will have a shorter duration of 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Steps to Fill LOC

Visit the official website of CBSE: cbse.gov.in Click on the “Board Exam” link on the homepage. In the dropdown menu, select the “LOC” link. Register online and fill in the required information. Pay the applicable late fee and submit the form. Download the confirmation page after submission. Take a printout for future reference.

Schools are advised not to wait until the last minute to avoid technical glitches or delays in payment processing. For any assistance, they can reach out to the regional CBSE offices or refer to the guidelines issued by the Board.