Schools Across Tamil Nadu Reopen After Summer Break; New Syllabus Introduced! Check Details

Summary Schools across Tamil Nadu resumed academic activities on Thursday following the summer vacation. Ahead of the reopening, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department conducted a comprehensive review of preparedness measures in schools to ensure a smooth and safe return for students.

Schools across Tamil Nadu resumed academic activities on Thursday following the summer vacation, marking the beginning of the 2026-27 academic session for lakhs of students across the state. With classrooms reopening, students from Classes 1 to 3 will begin the new academic year under a revised syllabus introduced by the School Education Department as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen foundational learning.

Ahead of the reopening, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department conducted a comprehensive review of preparedness measures in schools to ensure a smooth and safe return for students. Authorities assessed essential facilities such as sanitation infrastructure, availability of safe drinking water, transportation arrangements, and overall campus readiness.

According to an official statement, Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and District Educational Officers (DEOs) were directed to complete all necessary preparatory work before schools reopened. The department emphasized that adequate arrangements should be made to safeguard the welfare, health, safety, and overall well-being of students returning to classrooms after the vacation period.

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The reopening impacts a vast educational network across the state. Tamil Nadu currently has more than 45,000 educational institutions, including government schools, government-aided schools, and self-financing institutions. Together, these institutions cater to the educational needs of over 1.3 crore students.

In another significant relief for students and parents, the Tamil Nadu government has confirmed the continuation of the free bus pass scheme for school and college students during the current academic year. The scheme, which benefits lakhs of students across the state, aims to reduce transportation costs and improve access to education.

Recognising that the issuance of fresh bus passes may take some time at the beginning of the academic session, the government has permitted students to travel free of charge on public transport while commuting to and from their educational institutions. Students can avail themselves of this facility by wearing their school or college uniforms until the new bus passes are issued.