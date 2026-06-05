NCET Result 2026 Announced for Over 58000 Candidates: Check Link, Category-Wise Statistics

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official NCET portal - exams.nta.nic.in/ncet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official NCET portal - exams.nta.nic.in/ncet.

Along with the declaration of results, the NTA has also released the final answer key for the examination.

The NCET 2026 was conducted in computer-based test mode on April 17 and 18 across 145 cities nationwide, facilitating admissions to ITEP programmes offered by selected central and state universities, as well as premier institutions including IITs, NITs, Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and government colleges.

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According to the examination statistics released by the agency, a total of 73,608 candidates registered for NCET 2026. Of these, 58,995 candidates appeared for the examination, resulting in an overall attendance rate of 80.14 per cent. Female candidates accounted for the majority of test-takers, with 38,671 women appearing for the examination, while 20,324 male candidates took part in the entrance test.

The category-wise participation data reflects substantial representation from different sections of society. Among General category candidates, 23,813 had registered and 19,272 appeared for the examination. In the General-EWS category, 3,877 candidates registered while 3,335 took the test. The Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) category recorded the highest number of registrations, with 27,238 candidates applying and 22,227 appearing for the examination.

Similarly, 10,402 candidates from the Scheduled Caste category registered for NCET 2026, of whom 7,952 appeared. In the Scheduled Tribe category, 8,278 candidates registered and 6,209 took the examination.

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official NCET website and selecting the result link available on the homepage. To log in, applicants will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth. After submitting the required credentials, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and retain a printed copy of the scorecard for future admission-related procedures.

The NCET serves as the gateway for admission to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme, a four-year undergraduate course introduced to align teacher education with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

With the declaration of results and publication of the final answer key, the admission process is expected to move into the next phase, where participating institutions will use NCET scores for seat allocation and admissions. Candidates are advised to regularly check official institutional websites and admission portals for counselling schedules, merit lists, and other important updates related to the 2026-27 academic session.

Find the direct scorecard link here.