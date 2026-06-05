NEET UG 2026

Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA Responds to Viral Paper Leak Claims, Orders Verification - What Next?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2026
09:45 AM

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Summary
Days before the scheduled re-conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (Re-NEET UG) 2026, allegations regarding the sale of examination question papers through Telegram channels have surfaced on social media.
Although the allegations spread rapidly across social media platforms, the authenticity of the material being circulated remains unverified.

Days before the scheduled re-conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (Re-NEET UG) 2026, allegations regarding the sale of examination question papers through Telegram channels have surfaced on social media, drawing the attention of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The claims, which quickly gained traction online, prompted the examination body to refer the matter to cybercrime authorities for investigation and verification.

The controversy emerged after a social media user highlighted the existence of several Telegram groups that were allegedly advertising access to Re-NEET UG 2026 question papers. Screenshots circulating online appeared to show promotional messages, purported proof of examination material, and invitations for students to join private channels in exchange for access to alleged question papers.

Responding to the concerns raised on the social media platform X, the NTA issued a brief statement confirming that the information had been forwarded to cybercrime authorities. The agency stated that the matter was being reported for verification and appropriate action. While acknowledging the complaint, the NTA did not indicate whether the claims were genuine or whether any actual breach of examination material had taken place.

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The allegations have surfaced at a particularly sensitive time for the medical entrance examination. The agency is preparing to conduct the re-NEET UG examination after the earlier test held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. As a result, any new claims related to exam security have attracted significant public attention and concern among aspirants.

According to information shared online, the complaint was initially raised by a user who tagged the official handles of the NTA and CyberDost, drawing attention to multiple Telegram channels allegedly claiming to possess examination papers for the upcoming test. The posts reportedly included screenshots presented as evidence and messages encouraging candidates to purchase or gain access to exclusive groups.

Although the allegations spread rapidly across social media platforms, the authenticity of the material being circulated remains unverified. Authorities have not confirmed whether the content displayed in the channels bears any connection to the actual examination.

The viral claims have also triggered widespread discussion among students and internet users. Several social media users questioned the credibility of the screenshots being circulated, arguing that the images could have been manipulated using artificial intelligence tools or repurposed from previous examinations. Others suggested that such content may have been designed primarily to attract subscribers or collect money from anxious candidates ahead of the examination.

At present, there is no official confirmation that any examination paper has been compromised. The verification process initiated through cybercrime agencies is expected to determine the authenticity of the claims and identify whether any unlawful activity has taken place.

In recent weeks, the agency has announced a series of strengthened security measures for the re-examination. These include enhanced surveillance systems, stricter monitoring at examination centres, improved coordination with law-enforcement agencies, and what officials have described as a “zero-trust” security framework aimed at preventing malpractice.

With the examination approaching, candidates have been advised to rely only on official communications issued by the NTA and avoid engaging with unverified claims circulating on social media. Authorities are expected to share further updates if any actionable findings emerge from the ongoing cybercrime investigation.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2026
09:46 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) paper leaks Telegram
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