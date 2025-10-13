TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Results Expected Soon for Over 3000 Vacancies- Know Key Updates Here

Summary Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in The Group 4 exam was conducted on July 12, 2025, at various centres across Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is yet to announce the Group 4 Result 2025. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official TNPSC website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The Group 4 exam was conducted on July 12, 2025, at various centres across Tamil Nadu. This major recruitment drive aims to fill multiple vacancies in state departments, including posts such as Village Administrative Officers (VAO), Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and others.

The written examination comprised 200 questions and was divided into three parts:

Part A: 100 questions — Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test

Part B: 75 questions — General Studies

Part C: 25 questions — Aptitude and Mental Ability The total duration of the exam was three hours

TNPSC Group IV Results 2025: Steps to Check

Once the results are declared, follow these steps:

Visit the official website — tnpsc.gov.in Click on the ‘TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025’ link available on the homepage. A new login page will appear. Enter your registration number and other required details. Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the TNPSC website for official announcements. Once released, the result PDF may also contain cut-off marks, rank details, and instructions for further stages, if applicable.