TNPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in - Hall Ticket Download Link

Posted on 19 Sep 2025
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination 2 (Group 2 and 2A) on its official website.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Examination 2 (Group 2 and 2A) on its official website — tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates registered for the exam can now download their hall ticket by logging in with their application number/registration ID and date of birth or password.

Exam Date and Vacancies

The TNPSC Group 2, 2A exam 2025 will be conducted on September 28 to recruit candidates for 645 vacancies across multiple posts, including sub-registrar, assistant inspector of labour, municipal commissioner, and deputy commercial tax officer, among others.

The admit card contains important details such as:

candidate’s name and roll number, Registration number, Exam date, shift timings, exam centre details, candidate’s photo ID, and Important Instructions for Candidates.

Entry to the exam centre will be strictly prohibited without the TNPSC admit card.

Candidates must take a printout on A4-size white paper and carry a valid photo ID proof along with the hall ticket.

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact TNPSC for corrections, as per the official notification.

The TNPSC has advised candidates to carefully verify all details on their admit card and reach their allotted exam centre well in advance on the exam day.

Find the direct hall ticket download link here.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
09:30 AM
TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Admit Card
