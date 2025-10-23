TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Group 4 written examination can now check their results on the Commission’s official website — tnpsc.gov.in The TNPSC Group 4 examination was conducted on July 12, 2025, across various examination centres in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially declared the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Group 4 written examination can now check their results on the Commission’s official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 4 examination was conducted on July 12, 2025, across various examination centres in Tamil Nadu. The written test comprised 200 questions, divided into three parts: Part A included 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, Part B consisted of 75 questions from General Studies, and Part C featured 25 questions from Aptitude and Mental Ability. The total duration of the examination was three hours.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website — tnpsc.gov.in. Click on the “TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Click on Submit to view your result. Check, download, and print a copy of the result for future reference.

The TNPSC Group 4 examination is one of the largest recruitment drives conducted by the Commission, offering opportunities across various departments of the Tamil Nadu government. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for further stages of the recruitment process as per TNPSC’s official guidelines.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the next stage of selection and other related notifications.