TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary
Candidates who want to appear for Combined Civil Services Examination- IA (Group IA Service) and Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) can download the admit card through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission issued the TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Civil Services Examination- IA (Group IA Service) and Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) can download the admit card through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the preliminary examination will be held on June 15, 2025.

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in
  2. Click on TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it

The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination Paper II, Paper III, Paper IV and Interview taken together, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

