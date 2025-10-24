Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open Till Oct 25

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Chennai has announced a revised schedule for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. As per the updated timeline, eligible candidates can now register for Round 3 counselling until October 25, 2025, up to 5 PM. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to government, government-aided, and private medical and dental colleges across the state.

The choice filling and locking process for Round 3 will commence on October 26 at 12 noon on the official website — mcc.nic.in. Along with the start of choice filling, the virtual seat vacancy list will also be published to help candidates make informed decisions. Aspirants will be able to fill and lock their choices until October 29, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The Round 3 seat allotment results will be declared on October 31, 2025, and the result link will remain active from October 31 to November 5, 2025, up to 12 noon. Candidates who are allotted seats under this round will have to report to their respective colleges by November 5, 2025, before 5 PM to confirm their admission.

In addition to the state counselling schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has also issued an update regarding the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET UG 2025 counselling. The MCC has delayed the final results for the AIQ Round 3 counselling, with the revised date yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the resignation portal will remain open until October 24, 2025, up to 5 PM for candidates who wish to withdraw their allotted seats.

Candidates who intend to resign their Round 2 seats can do so without forfeiting their security deposit or tuition fee until October 25, 2025, up to 5 PM. The official notice cautions that any resignation submitted after this deadline will lead to forfeiture of the security deposit or tuition fee, as per the existing rules.

The revised schedule aims to provide candidates additional time to complete their registration and choice filling, ensuring a smoother and more transparent admission process for the 2025 academic session.

