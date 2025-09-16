Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended! Check Revised Date Here

Posted on 16 Sep 2025
Summary
Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2025–26 through the official portal — tnmedicalselection.net
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, has extended the registration deadline for the NEET PG 2025 counselling to September 18, 2025. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2025–26 through the official portal — tnmedicalselection.net — by 5:00 PM.

The original deadline for registration was September 16, but the extension comes following multiple requests from candidates seeking more time to complete the process. With this two-day extension, aspirants now have an additional window to finalize their application and payment.

As per the official counselling guidelines, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempted from paying the registration fee. All other applicants are required to pay an application fee of ₹3,000 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 to be considered for the counselling process.

The bond policy for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 also remains in effect. Candidates who discontinue their course after admission will be liable to pay a penalty of ₹15 lakh, as per the terms outlined by the state medical education authorities.

While the registration window has been extended, the DME has not yet released the revised schedule for subsequent counselling activities, including the merit list, choice filling, and seat allotment. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further announcements.

