Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM- Know Key Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official NEET PG 2025 counselling portal — tnmedicalselection.net To participate in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 counselling process, candidates are required to pay an application fee of ?3,000 and a registration fee of ?1,000

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Tamil Nadu, will close the registration window for NEET PG 2025 counselling today, September 16, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official counselling portal — tnmedicalselection.net.

To participate in the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 counselling process, candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹3,000 and a registration fee of ₹1,000. However, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, who are residents of Tamil Nadu, are exempt from paying the application fee.

The dates for the merit list, choice filling, and seat allotment phases will be announced by the selection committee in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

Regarding the security deposit, candidates applying for different types of institutions will have to pay varying amounts:

₹30,000 for Government Medical Colleges

₹1 lakh for government quota seats in self-financing colleges

₹2 lakh for seats under the management quota

Importantly, if a candidate does not secure a seat, the security deposit will be refunded within three months after the completion of the counselling process.

The Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling is a crucial step for postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD, MS, and diploma courses in the state. Candidates are urged to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid disqualification from the counselling rounds.