Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Invites Applications from Sportspersons for Govt Jobs Under 3% Reservation

PTI
PTI
Posted on 26 Aug 2025
15:29 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The opportunity is open to athletes who have competed in the Olympics and other international events
Applications for employment in government departments, PSUs under the 3 per cent reservation sports quota is being invited now

Tamil Nadu has invited applications from eligible sportspersons for government jobs under a 3 per cent reservation, the government said on Tuesday. The opportunity is open to athletes who have competed in the Olympics and other international events.

According to a press release from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), candidates with a maximum age limit of 40 years should meet the minimum education qualifications prescribed for the respective post. While the maximum age limit for Para-Athletes has been relaxed to 50 years, the applicant must be a Tamil Nadu native.

The SDAT in the release issued on Monday night said several initiatives were taken as part of efforts to develop sports in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for employment in government departments, PSUs under the 3 per cent reservation sports quota is being invited now. Candidates who have achieved at the Olympics or other International level competitions on or after January 1, 2018 would be considered for the post under this scheme, the release said.

Medalists and participants in international competitions like summer Olympics, Commonwealth games, Asian games, World championships conducted by the International Sports Federation recognised by International Olympic Committee, Asian Championships, Paralympic Games are eligible for the post. Medalists in National Level competitions in National games, championships conducted by the National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports can also apply for the opportunities.

Among all levels of competitions, senior level competitions are eligible for consideration.

Sportspersons are instructed to upload their application along with the necessary documents. The online application form can be submitted at www.sdat.tn.gov.in from August 25 to September 24, 2025.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 26 Aug 2025
15:31 PM
Tamil Nadu Sports Quota Job opportunities
Similar stories
NEET 2025

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Stalled Again Due to ‘Unavoidable Reasons’- Read D. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Out for Re-Exam: Direct Download Link

Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC Notifies Applications For 3700+ Officer Attendant Posts- Eligibility Details and. . .

AP OAMDC

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today- Seat Allotment Result Soo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET 2025

Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Stalled Again Due to ‘Unavoidable Reasons’- Read D. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Out for Re-Exam: Direct Download Link

Bihar Staff Selection Commission

BSSC Notifies Applications For 3700+ Officer Attendant Posts- Eligibility Details and. . .

AP OAMDC

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Ends Today- Seat Allotment Result Soo. . .

Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025: Candidates Can Edit Forms Soon, Correction Portal to Open in 1–2 . . .

istock.com/casarsaguru
civilisation

For better, SOME verse

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality