Right to Education Act (RTE)

TN RTE Admission 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Link and Full School List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2026
12:08 PM

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Summary
The Government of Tamil Nadu has commenced the application process for admissions under the Right to Education Act, 2009, Section 12 (1)(c), for the 2026–27 academic session.
The online application window will remain active until May 18, 2026.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has commenced the application process for admissions under the Right to Education Act, 2009, Section 12 (1)(c), for the 2026–27 academic session. The initiative enables children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups to secure admission in private unaided schools across the state.

The online application window will remain active until May 18, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official state education portal, tnschools.gov.in. Admissions under this scheme are limited to entry-level classes, specifically Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Class 1, which serve as the primary intake stages.

As per the provisions of the RTE Act, 25% of seats in private unaided schools are reserved for children belonging to eligible categories. This reservation aims to ensure inclusive education and equal learning opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

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Parents and guardians have the option to either begin a fresh application or continue a previously saved form during the application period. Authorities have clarified that no applications will be accepted after the deadline of May 18, making it essential for applicants to complete the process within the stipulated timeline.

To apply, candidates must visit the official portal and access the RTE admissions section. Applicants need to select either “Start Application” or “Resume Application,” fill in the required details of the child and parent or guardian, and upload necessary documents. These include a recent photograph of the applicant, birth certificate, Aadhaar card or ration card of the parent or guardian, income certificate for Economically Weaker Section applicants, community certificate for disadvantaged group candidates, and any relevant special category certificates.

After carefully reviewing all the entered details, applicants must submit the form online and save or print the acknowledgement for future reference. Authorities have advised parents to ensure accuracy in the submitted information to avoid rejection during verification.

Candidates and guardians are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates and further details regarding the admission process, verification stages, and allotment procedures for Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2026.

Find the direct links here: application and school list

Last updated on 21 Apr 2026
12:09 PM
Right to Education Act (RTE) Tamil Nadu government applications School Admission
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