Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design

Symbiosis Institute of Design declares results of SEED on sid.edu.in - How to download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2025
13:07 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared in the exam visit the official website sid.edu.in and download their results
Students will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check their scorecards

The results Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) has been announced by the Symbiosis Institute of Design on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam visit the official website sid.edu.in and download their results.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check their scorecards.

Candidates who pass this entrance examination will be called in for Portfolio review and personal interaction. The shortlist for Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction will be released by the institute on January 21, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check scorecards for SEED Exam 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at sid.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future reference

Last updated on 17 Jan 2025
13:07 PM
Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Begins January 23: Check Exam Date and Application Details

SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Application Deadline Extended, Check Key Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: NTA Opens Image Correction Window, Admit Card Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Release: What Candidates Need to Check

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Registration Begins January 23: Check Exam Date and Application Details

SBI

SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Application Deadline Extended, Check Key Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025: NTA Opens Image Correction Window, Admit Card Soon

NEET UG 2025

Major Update - NTA Announces NEET UG 2025 Exam Mode and Schedule

IIT Kharagpur

Unleashing the Future: Welcome to Kshitij 2025 - Asia's Largest Techno-Management Fes. . .