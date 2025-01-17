Symbiosis Institute of Design declares results of SEED on sid.edu.in - How to download

Summary Candidates who appeared in the exam visit the official website sid.edu.in and download their results Students will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check their scorecards

The results Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) has been announced by the Symbiosis Institute of Design on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam visit the official website sid.edu.in and download their results.

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website to check their scorecards.

Candidates who pass this entrance examination will be called in for Portfolio review and personal interaction. The shortlist for Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction will be released by the institute on January 21, 2025.

How to check scorecards for SEED Exam 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis Institute of Design at sid.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout and save it for future reference