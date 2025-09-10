NEET PG 2025: SC to Hear Transparency Case on Sept 12, MCC to Release Counselling Dates Shortly

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the official counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 shortly, even as the legal proceedings continue The court’s ruling on September 12 is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether any reforms or disclosures will be mandated in the NEET PG evaluation process

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear all pending pleas concerning the transparency of NEET PG 2025 on September 12, a matter that has attracted widespread attention from aspirants across the country. Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the official counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 shortly, even as the legal proceedings continue.

The MCC will conduct counselling for admissions into 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MD, MS, and other postgraduate medical programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. The official counselling timetable will be announced on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in. In parallel, individual states will publish their own counselling schedules, but they are expected to adhere to the NEET PG state counselling calendar issued by the MCC to ensure uniformity and coordination across the country.

The transparency issue surrounding NEET PG 2025 has triggered a wave of concern and legal scrutiny. During the previous Supreme Court hearing, the bench took serious note of the aspirants' claims regarding inconsistencies and lack of clarity in the evaluation process. A key concern raised by candidates was the absence of the full question paper, despite the release of the first-ever NEET PG answer key. Aspirants argue that question IDs alone are insufficient for candidates to verify their answers and are demanding that the complete set of questions and answers be made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy comes in the wake of an intense examination cycle, with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2025 exam across 1,052 centres in 301 cities. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 74,306 postgraduate medical seats are available nationwide for the current academic session.

As the counselling process nears, candidates are eagerly awaiting clarity from both the Supreme Court and the MCC. The court’s ruling on September 12 is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether any reforms or disclosures will be mandated in the NEET PG evaluation process. Meanwhile, medical aspirants are advised to keep a close eye on the MCC portal for updates on the counselling schedule, seat matrix, and registration details.