NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Cut-Off Row: SC Seeks Centre’s Response on Marks Reduction; Next Hearing on Feb 6

PTI
PTI
Posted on 04 Feb 2026
14:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.
The matter is listed for next hearing on February 6.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to drastically reduce the qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025-26.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Union of India, the NBEMS, the National Medical Commission and others. The matter is listed for next hearing on February 6.

With over 18,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country remaining vacant, the Board revised the qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025 admissions, reducing it to zero from 40 percentile for reserved categories -- which will make even those scoring as low as minus 40 out of 800 to take part in the third round of counselling for PG medical seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the notice published by NBEMS, the NEET PG cutoff for the general category has been reduced to seven percentile from 50.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan, Dr Saurav Kumar, Dr Lakshya Mittal and Dr Akash Soni which submitted that the cut-off reduction violates Article 14 and Article 21.

The plea contended that eligibility criteria cannot be altered after commencement of the selection process, as aspirants prepared, competed, and made career choices based on the originally notified cut-offs.

The petition says that PG medical education cannot be treated as a commercial exercise and that regulatory authorities are required to prevent dilution of standards.

Several sections of the medical community have termed as "unprecedented and illogical" the NBEMS's decision to drastically reduce the cut-off percentile for candidates across all categories for NEET-PG 2025-26.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2026
14:07 PM
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing cut-off marks
Similar stories
PM Modi

PM Modi Invites Students, Parents, Teachers to Attend Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on Feb. . .

bseb

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams: Second Day Conducted Smoothly Across 1,762 Centres; Over . . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Out Now; Objection Schedule Revised by NTA

APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Today; Exam Scheduled for May 12–20

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
bseb

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams: Second Day Conducted Smoothly Across 1,762 Centres; Over . . .

PM Modi

PM Modi Invites Students, Parents, Teachers to Attend Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on Feb. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key Out Now; Objection Schedule Revised by NTA

APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Today; Exam Scheduled for May 12–20

NEET PG 2025

WB NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Registration Ends Today, Revised Schedule Announced by WBMCC

Praxis Business School

Spardha 2026 to Unite Business, Culture and Sports at Praxis Business School

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality