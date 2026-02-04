PM Modi Invites Students, Parents, Teachers to Attend Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on February 6

Summary This year, the Prime Minister held interactive sessions with “Exam Warriors” in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with teachers and parents, are eligible to participate in the programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited students, parents, and teachers to participate in the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, scheduled to be aired on February 6.

This year, the Prime Minister held interactive sessions with “Exam Warriors” in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The programme focuses on helping students deal with exam-related stress and encouraging a positive approach to learning.

According to an official press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), PM Modi described his experience during the interactions as inspiring and highlighted the enthusiasm shown by students. He underlined the importance of stress-free examinations and shared insights on overcoming challenges, maintaining balance, and boosting self-confidence.

Sharing details on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said that interacting with students ahead of examinations was refreshing and encouraged viewers to watch the upcoming episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha.

As per updates available on the official PPC website, a total of 4,50,13,379 participants registered this year. This includes 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers, and 6,15,064 parents. The registration process for PPC 2026 concluded on January 11.

Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha set a Guinness World Record, witnessing participation from students in over 245 countries, teachers from 154 countries, and parents from 149 countries.