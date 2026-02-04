Bihar Board Class 12 Exams: Second Day Conducted Smoothly Across 1,762 Centres; Over 7.6 Lakh Students Appear

Summary Around 7.63 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations The Class 12 examinations began on February 2, with over five lakh students appearing on the first day

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) successfully conducted the second day of the Class 12 annual examinations 2026 on Monday, February 3, at 1,762 examination centres across the state. Around 7.63 lakh students appeared for the intermediate examinations.

According to an official notification issued by the board, 4,21,967 students from the science and arts streams appeared for the Mathematics examination conducted in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The second shift, held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, saw 3,41,033 candidates appearing for the Political Science examination for arts stream students and the Foundation Course examination for the vocational stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 13,17,846 candidates have registered for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examination 2026, including 6,75,844 female and 6,72,002 male students.

In Patna district, examinations in both shifts were conducted smoothly. As per the board, 27,907 students appeared for the Mathematics exam in the first shift, while 23,635 candidates took the Political Science and vocational subject exams in the second shift.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor conducted a surprise inspection during the first shift at Ramlakhan Singh Yadav Sarvodaya High School, Punaichak, where he reviewed the examination arrangements, directed staff to strictly adhere to board guidelines, and interacted briefly with students.

The third day of the Bihar Board Class 12 annual examination 2026 is scheduled for February 5. The Physics paper will be conducted in the first shift for science students, while Geography (arts stream) and Commerce (commerce stream) examinations will be held in the second shift.

The Class 12 examinations began on February 2, with over five lakh students appearing on the first day.