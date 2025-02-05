Supreme Court

Supreme Court Of India Invites Application for Junior Court Assistant Posts- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
15:58 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in
As per the schedule, the registration window opens on February 5 and will close on March 8, 2025

The Supreme Court of India invited applications for Junior Court Assistant posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 241 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration window opens on February 5 and will close on March 8, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have completed Bachelor's degree from a recognised University. The candidate must also have a minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on a Computer and Knowledge of Computer operation. Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as of 08.03.2025.

Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test fee of Rs. 1000 for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Differently Abled/Freedom Fighter candidates plus bank charges through online mode only.

Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Supreme Court Supreme Court judges Recruitment
