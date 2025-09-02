teacher eligibility test (TET)

SC Rules TET Mandatory for Teachers Seeking Jobs and Promotions - All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Sep 2025
10:56 AM

File Image

Summary
In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court has held that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is a compulsory qualification not only for aspiring teachers but also for in-service teachers who wish to be promoted in the future.
The decision was delivered by a Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan, who clarified that even teachers currently in service with more than five years left before superannuation must clear the TET.

The Court, however, drew an exception for minority educational institutions, stating that the TET requirement under the Right to Education (RTE) Act would not apply to them until a larger Bench decides on the applicability of the Act to such schools.

Emphasising the importance of the test, the Bench noted, “On the applicability of TET to in-service teachers, we have held in clear terms that those aspiring for appointment and those in-service teachers aspiring for appointment through promotion must qualify the TET, or else they would have no right for the consideration of their candidature.”

At the same time, the Court considered the practical challenges faced by senior teachers nearing retirement. Invoking Article 142 of the Constitution, the Bench directed that those with less than five years of service left may continue in their current roles without qualifying the TET. However, it was made clear that such teachers would not be eligible for promotions unless they successfully clear the exam.

This ruling makes the TET an essential benchmark for ensuring teacher quality, while also balancing ground realities for those nearing the end of their service.

Last updated on 02 Sep 2025
10:57 AM
teacher eligibility test (TET) TET SC Supreme Court Teacher Recruitment
