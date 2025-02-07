NEET PG

SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of NEET PG Round 3 Counselling; MCC issues list of candidates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
19:41 PM
Summary
The MCC has on Friday issued a list of candidates who have been admitted through Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2024 on its official website
The list contains the name, roll number, allotted institute's name, and subject allotted to the candidates who joined up to 11.30 am on February 7, 2025

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the NEET PG Round 3 counselling admissions and fresh counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

The MCC has on Friday issued a list of candidates who have been admitted through Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2024 on its official website. The list contains the name, roll number, allotted institute's name, and subject allotted to the candidates who joined up to 11.30 am on February 7, 2025.

"The candidates/ Institutes participating in PG Counselling 2024 are hereby advised to refer to the following Provisional list of joined candidates upto Round 3 dated 07.02.2025 till 11:30 AM of PG Counselling 2024. All candidates who have reported to the allotted college and have taken admission should make sure that their name is present in the list. In case, name of any joined candidates are not included in the list, the candidates should immediately contact the allotted college," reads the official notice.

How to check the provisional list of joined candidates upto Round 3 of NEET PG counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'PG Medical' link available on the homepage

Step 3: Under the current events tab, click on Admitted candidates list upto Round 3

Step 4: A PDF file containing names and roll numbers of admitted candidates will be displayed before you

Step 5: Download the PDF file and save it for future reference

NEET PG
