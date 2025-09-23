NEET PG

NEET PG 2025 Results Row: SC Puts Case First on Sept 26 Hearing List; Counselling Dates Awaited

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Sep 2025
18:26 PM

File Image

Summary
The Supreme Court of India has once again postponed the hearing on the plea concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET PG 2025 results and answer key
Despite growing anxiety among thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) admissions on its official website, mcc.nic.in

The Supreme Court of India has once again postponed the hearing on the plea concerning alleged irregularities in the NEET PG 2025 results and answer key. The matter, which has drawn nationwide attention from medical aspirants and student groups, is now scheduled to be heard on September 26, 2025.

Despite growing anxiety among thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) admissions on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, several states — including Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu — have already commenced their respective state-level counselling rounds, further deepening uncertainty for students awaiting the national-level counselling timeline.

The Supreme Court has placed the NEET PG case at the top of its cause list, indicating that the hearing will be the first matter taken up on September 26. The plea, filed by candidates and supported by student groups, highlights score discrepancies ranging between 50 and 150 marks, raising serious concerns about the transparency and fairness of the examination process.

As the delay in both judicial clarity and counselling timelines continues, medical aspirants across the country are left in a state of confusion and stress. The upcoming hearing is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future course of the NEET PG 2025 counselling and admissions process.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
18:27 PM
NEET PG NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court MCC
