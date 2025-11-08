Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soon

Posted on 08 Nov 2025
13:44 PM

File Image

Summary
Once released, candidates appearing for the Tier-I examination can download their hall tickets through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in
According to the Commission, the admit cards will be made available 3 to 4 days prior to the allotted exam date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 Admit Card soon. Once released, candidates appearing for the Tier-I examination can download their hall tickets through the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

According to the Commission, the admit cards will be made available 3 to 4 days prior to the allotted exam date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website and respective regional portals for updates and download links.

The SSC CHSL Tier-I Examination 2025 is scheduled to commence on November 12, 2025. The exam will be Objective Type (Multiple Choice Questions) and conducted in English, Hindi, and any other language opted by the candidate during the application process. The total duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

Candidates should note that there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer, and are therefore advised to attempt questions carefully.

This year’s recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,131 vacancies across various government departments and ministries.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can follow these steps to download them:

  1. Visit the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-I Admit Card.
  3. Select the relevant regional website link.
  4. Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.
  5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The SSC has also advised candidates to thoroughly check all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, time, and venue, to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
13:45 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC CHSL
