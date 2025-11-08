Assam government

Assam DEE Announces Final Results for LP and UP School Teacher Recruitment 2025- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Nov 2025
12:39 PM

File Image

Summary
The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has declared the final results for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Lower Primary (LP) Schools and Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers, and Hindi Teachers in Upper Primary (UP) Schools on November 7, 2025. Candidates can now check their selection status and download the district-wise, post-wise, and medium-wise cut-off marks from the official website — dee.assam.gov.in.

The results have been released for posts advertised under Advertisement-A (No. E-383723/117 dated 26/12/2023) and Advertisement-B (No. E-383723/124 dated 26/12/2023). With the publication of the final results, the provisional merit lists earlier issued by the DEE have now been cancelled. The department clarified that no appointment claims will be entertained based on the provisional lists, and only candidates whose names appear in the final result will be considered for appointment.

The Orientation and Ceremonial Distribution of Appointment Letters for the selected candidates is scheduled to take place on November 9, 2025, from 2 PM onwards. The DEE further mentioned that a separate appointment distribution programme will be organized for Tea Tribes (OBC) candidates, with details to be announced shortly.

Assam DEE Teacher Recruitment 2025 Results: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website — dee.assam.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “Final Result for the Post of Teachers of LP and UP Schools against Advts dated 26/12/2023.”
  3. On the new page, select the link for Final LP and UP Status.
  4. Enter your registration number and password to log in.
  5. The final result will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and save their results for future reference. The announcement marks the culmination of the DEE’s recruitment process, paving the way for newly selected teachers to receive their appointment orders and begin service in Assam’s government schools.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
12:40 PM
Assam government Teacher Recruitment Assam DEE Recruitment
