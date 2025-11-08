Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Nov 2025
13:25 PM

IMT Hyderabad

Summary
IMT Hyderabad’s lush campus turned into a lively arena of athletic excellence and camaraderie as Periodos 10.0, the institute’s flagship inter-college sports festival, concluded on a high note.
The two-day event celebrated the spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and resilience, perfectly encapsulating IMT Hyderabad’s dedication to holistic student development.

The festival began on a challenging note, with unpredictable showers and dark clouds threatening to disrupt the day’s schedule. Yet, the organising committee’s quick thinking and seamless coordination ensured that every match went on as planned. Grounds were swiftly prepared, games rescheduled, and the energy on campus soared once again-proving that determination can triumph over any obstacle.

Glimpses from the opening ceremony.

Glimpses from the opening ceremony. IMT Hyderabad

This year’s edition of Periodos saw enthusiastic participation from prestigious institutions including XIME Chennai, IBS Hyderabad, MVSR Hyderabad, Loyola Hyderabad, and St. George’s Hyderabad. Students competed fiercely across various sports and e-gaming events, displaying remarkable agility, passion, and fair play. From the roar of football fans to the strategic showdowns in e-sports, every event added to the festival’s infectious spirit.

The success of Periodos 10.0 was supported by a strong network of partners — Kohinoor as the sports partner, Krafton for gaming events, and Palm Arrabiana, Crispy Corner, and Ravitherni Tiffin Centre as food partners. ABP Digital handled online and media coverage, while Qutone Innovations and Moskitrap offered key corporate sponsorship, elevating the festival’s professional edge.

As the closing ceremony unfolded under clear skies, students celebrated not just their victories but the unity and perseverance that defined this year’s event. Periodos 10.0 once again proved that at IMT Hyderabad, teamwork and passion always shine through—rain or shine.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
13:26 PM
Institute of Management Technology inter-college fest Sports Fest
