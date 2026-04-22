British Council Summer Camp 2026 Launched for School Students; Online Session Begins Today

Summary The British Council India has announced the launch of its Summer Camp 2026 programme, specially curated for school students aged between 6 and 17 years. The initiative aims to turn the traditional summer break into a meaningful learning experience by focusing on life skills, creativity, and self-expression through structured and engaging sessions.

The British Council India has announced the launch of its Summer Camp 2026 programme, specially curated for school students aged between 6 and 17 years. The initiative aims to turn the traditional summer break into a meaningful learning experience by focusing on life skills, creativity, and self-expression through structured and engaging sessions.

The programme is designed to help students improve their English language proficiency while building confidence to handle real-world situations. Delivered through both face-to-face and live online formats, the summer camp will be accessible to learners across the country, offering flexibility and wider participation.

According to the organisers, the curriculum has been divided into two key learning tracks, each spanning 20 hours. The first is the Discovery Series, which focuses on enhancing curiosity and problem-solving skills. Through group discussions and collaborative activities, students will be encouraged to think critically and work as part of a team. The second is the Confidence Series, aimed at strengthening self-expression and communication skills. This segment includes activities such as debates, presentations, and performance-based exercises to help students develop public speaking abilities.

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The online sessions will commence from today, April 22, 2026, while classroom-based sessions will be conducted in Delhi between May and June. The offline schedule includes three camps: the first Discovery Series from May 18 to 29, followed by the Confidence Series from June 1 to 12, and a third session repeating the Discovery Series from June 15 to 26. Each offline session will run for two hours daily from Monday to Friday.

For online learners, the first session will take place from April 22 to May 5, followed by the second session from May 11 to May 27. These sessions will run for 20 hours, conducted on weekdays with approximately 1.5 hours of learning each day.

In terms of fees, the face-to-face sessions in Delhi are priced at ₹17,490 for one theme and ₹ 33,820 for two themes. Meanwhile, online sessions are available at ₹13,992 for a single theme and ₹27,056 for two themes, making the programme accessible across different formats and budgets.

Students interested in enrolling can apply through the official website, britishcouncil.in. The programme is expected to provide a balanced mix of academic enrichment and skill development, equipping students with essential competencies for future learning and communication.

Find the direct website link here.