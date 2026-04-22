Rajasthan government

RUHS Opens CUET 2026 Registration for UG Programmes; Apply by April 28

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
13:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website ruhsraj.org until April 28, 2026
The university will release the RUHS CUET 2026 admit card on May 15, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2026, in offline mode (MCQ-based)

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has begun the registration process for the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 for admission to undergraduate and diploma programmes. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website ruhsraj.org until April 28, 2026.

According to the official schedule, the application correction window will be available from April 29 to May 1, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

The university will release the RUHS CUET 2026 admit card on May 15, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2026, in offline mode (MCQ-based). The results are expected to be declared on June 2, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB), and English are eligible to apply. A minimum aggregate of 45% marks is required (40% for SC/ST candidates).

RUHS CUET Application 2026: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website ruhsraj.org
  2. Click on the RUHS CUET 2026 registration link
  3. Fill in the application form with accurate details
  4. Upload required documents, including photograph and signature
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before submission and keep track of important dates related to admit card release and examination

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
13:01 PM
Rajasthan government CUET UG 2026 Registration Date
Similar stories
Uttar Pradesh

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time Announced; Know Where to Check Here

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Date; Official Update on X

WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Date Declared by WBCHSE! Board Announces Key Updates for Class 12 S. . .

Law exams

PU LLB Admit Card 2026 for 5-Year Law Entrance Exam Out; Get Download Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Uttar Pradesh

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time Announced; Know Where to Check Here

NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Date; Official Update on X

WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Date Declared by WBCHSE! Board Announces Key Updates for Class 12 S. . .

Law exams

PU LLB Admit Card 2026 for 5-Year Law Entrance Exam Out; Get Download Link Here

JEE Main 2026

Percentile v/s Percentage: NTA Explains JEE Main 2026 Scores, Raw Marks and Normalisa. . .

delhi schools

Delhi Schools Issues New Changes Amid Heatwave Alert; IMD Warns of Adverse Weather Co. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality