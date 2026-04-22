RUHS Opens CUET 2026 Registration for UG Programmes; Apply by April 28

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website ruhsraj.org until April 28, 2026 The university will release the RUHS CUET 2026 admit card on May 15, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2026, in offline mode (MCQ-based)

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has begun the registration process for the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 for admission to undergraduate and diploma programmes. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website ruhsraj.org until April 28, 2026.

According to the official schedule, the application correction window will be available from April 29 to May 1, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

The university will release the RUHS CUET 2026 admit card on May 15, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2026, in offline mode (MCQ-based). The results are expected to be declared on June 2, 2026.

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Candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB), and English are eligible to apply. A minimum aggregate of 45% marks is required (40% for SC/ST candidates).

RUHS CUET Application 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official website ruhsraj.org Click on the RUHS CUET 2026 registration link Fill in the application form with accurate details Upload required documents, including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully review all details before submission and keep track of important dates related to admit card release and examination