Law exams

PU LLB Admit Card 2026 for 5-Year Law Entrance Exam Out; Get Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
13:10 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website pglaw.puchd.ac.in
The PU LLB entrance examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Panjab University (PU) has released the admit cards for its entrance examination for admission to 5-year integrated law programmes (BA LLB and BCom LLB). Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website pglaw.puchd.ac.in.

The PU LLB entrance examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. The test will be held in offline mode using OMR sheets.

The primary examination centre is Chandigarh, with additional centres located in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Muktsar to accommodate candidates across the region.

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PU LLB Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website uglaw.puchd.ac.in
  2. Click on the Login option on the homepage
  3. Enter your Login ID and Password
  4. Access and click on the admit card download link
  5. Verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket
  6. Download and take a clear printout for exam day

Candidates are advised to carefully check all information on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre along with valid identification.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
13:10 PM
Law exams Panjab University LLB course Admit Card
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