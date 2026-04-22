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Heatwave Alert: New Timings Announced for Schools Across Cities in Bihar, UP

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2026
10:32 AM

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Summary
Amid rising temperatures and persistent heatwave conditions, authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have revised school timings to safeguard students’ health.
The changes reflect growing concerns over the impact of heatwave conditions on daily school routines, with administrations taking proactive steps to minimise health risks and ensure student safety.

Amid rising temperatures and persistent heatwave conditions, authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have revised school timings to safeguard students’ health. In Patna, the district administration has issued an order restricting academic hours for younger children in response to extreme weather conditions.

According to an official directive issued by District Magistrate Dr Thyagarajan SM, all government and private schools in Patna will now conduct classes for students from pre-primary to Class 5 only until 12.30 PM. No academic activities will be held beyond this time for these classes. The order came into effect on April 21, 2026, and will remain applicable until April 25, 2026. Authorities have indicated that the duration may be extended depending on the severity of the heatwave in the coming days.

Jharkhand Revises School Timings Amid Heatwave; New Schedule from Today
Jharkhand Revises School Timings Amid Heatwave; New Schedule from Today

The decision has been taken under the provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, with a focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of schoolchildren. Officials emphasised that prolonged exposure to high temperatures could pose serious health risks, particularly for younger students.

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However, no changes have been announced for students of Class 6 and above in Patna, and their classes will continue as per the regular schedule. The district administration has directed all schools to strictly adhere to the revised timings and implement necessary precautions to protect students from heat-related illnesses.

In a similar move, school timings have also been modified in Lucknow, where authorities have adjusted schedules for council-run schools. As per the revised arrangement, classes for students from Class 1 to 8 will now be held from 7.30 AM to 12.30 PM starting April 21. Teachers, however, will remain in school premises until 1.30 PM.

The changes reflect growing concerns over the impact of heatwave conditions on daily school routines, with administrations taking proactive steps to minimise health risks and ensure student safety during extreme weather.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2026
10:35 AM
School timings Patna Lucknow Heatwave
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