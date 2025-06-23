SAMS Odisha Admission 2025

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Round Allotment Out - Know Seat Status and Reporting Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jun 2025
09:19 AM

File Image

Summary
The Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha, has released the second provisional seat allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2025.
Candidates who have secured a seat in this round can now check their allotment status and exercise the freeze, float, or slide options on the official admission portal — samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the latest schedule, candidates allotted seats must complete the seat confirmation process and document verification between June 23 and June 25, 2025. To confirm their admission, those satisfied with their allotment can select the ‘freeze’ option and pay the SAMS Odisha seat acceptance fee through the portal before reporting to their allotted college.

For students hoping for an upgrade, the ‘float’ option allows them to retain their current seat while remaining in contention for higher-preference choices in upcoming allotment rounds. Meanwhile, candidates dissatisfied with the current allotment can choose the ‘slide’ option to wait for their preferred course within the same institution in the next round.

Candidates from the round 1 allotment were also given time till 3 PM on June 21 to complete their document verification.

The full SAMS Odisha UG 2025 admission schedule outlines multiple rounds of seat allotment, fee payments, and college reporting dates, culminating with the commencement of UG classes on July 10, 2025. Notably, the state government has announced a reservation quota of 11.25% for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in these undergraduate admissions.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official SAMS Odisha website for updates on further allotment rounds and to ensure the timely completion of admission formalities.

Find the direct seat allotment result here.

Last updated on 23 Jun 2025
09:20 AM
SAMS Odisha Admission 2025 merit list Undergraduate Admissions
