DU CSAS 2025: Mid-Entry for UG Admissions to Open Soon; Vacant Seat List Today

Delhi University is providing a fresh opportunity for undergraduate candidates by opening the mid-entry window for admissions from today, August 8. This phase is designed for candidates who either missed applying during the earlier rounds or couldn’t complete their applications. Alongside the mid-entry option, the university will also activate the preference editing window. Both features will remain open until 4.59 PM on August 10.

The third list of vacant seats under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will be published today at 5 PM. The mid-entry round is aimed at those who did not register during CSAS Phase I or failed to complete Phase II. It also includes candidates whose applications were rejected earlier due to incorrect subject mapping, eligibility issues, or invalid documentation. Additionally, those who didn’t receive any seat allotment in the previous rounds can revise their programme and college preferences during this window.

To participate in this round, candidates must pay a non-refundable mid-entry fee of ₹1,000. The preferences updated during this time will form the basis of the third round of seat allotment, which is scheduled to be announced on August 13 at 5 PM. University officials have clarified that the merit rankings and cutoffs for this round will be recalculated independently and won’t follow previous thresholds, meaning earlier rankings will not be considered or open to appeal.

On August 13, the university will also declare the first seat allocation for performance-based UG programmes such as music, fine arts, physical education, health education, and sports. Seat allocations under categories including children of war widows, extracurricular activities, sports, and ward quotas will also be released the same day.

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round must accept the offers between August 13 and 17. Colleges will verify documents and approve applications until August 18, and the final deadline for fee payment is August 19.