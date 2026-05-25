JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Out, Objection Submission Begins - Check Paper 1, 2 Link Here

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially published the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download the official answer key PDF for papers 1 and 2 directly from the portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially published the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can now access and download the official answer key PDF for papers 1 and 2 directly from the portal without requiring any login credentials.

The provisional answer key contains the correct responses to all questions asked in the examination. Candidates can use the released answer key along with their response sheets to estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

Earlier, IIT Roorkee had released the JEE Advanced 2026 response sheets on May 21. The response sheets remain available online and can be accessed by candidates through the official website. By comparing their recorded responses with the official answer key, students can calculate tentative marks and assess their performance in the highly competitive examination.

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To download the JEE Advanced 2026 provisional answer key, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the answer key link displayed on the homepage. The answer key PDF will appear on the screen and can then be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, IIT Roorkee has also activated the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer provided in the official key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the published answers can submit their objections online by logging into the official portal. The challenge facility will remain available till May 26, 2026, up to 5 PM.

During the objection submission process, candidates will be able to view all officially marked correct answers after login. They can select the questions they want to challenge, upload relevant supporting documents or academic references, and submit the challenge by paying a non-refundable fee per question.

The institute stated that all objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed carefully by subject experts. Based on the evaluation of challenges, IIT Roorkee will prepare the final answer key for JEE Advanced 2026.

The final answer key will be released along with the JEE Advanced 2026 result. According to the official schedule, the JEE Advanced 2026 result will be announced on June 1, 2026, at 10 AM through the official website.

JEE Advanced is conducted annually for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. Candidates qualifying the examination become eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.

Find the direct download link here.