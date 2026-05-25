CBSE Clarifies Fee Errors in Class 12 Revaluation Process; Issues Notice on Refund Request

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice for Class 12 students and parents regarding technical glitches that affected the online application process. CBSE has assured students that all candidates who paid excess amounts due to the technical problems will receive automatic refunds.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice for Class 12 students and parents regarding technical glitches that affected the online application process for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

In an official notification dated May 24, 2026, the board acknowledged that technical issues on May 21 and May 22 caused incorrect fee deductions for several students when they applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets through the CBSE post-result services portal.

According to the board, some candidates were charged more than the prescribed application fee, while others were charged less than the required amount because of the disruptions experienced during the online payment and application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE has assured students that all candidates who paid excess amounts due to the technical problems will receive automatic refunds. The board stated that the additional amount deducted from students’ accounts will be credited back through the same payment method used during the original transaction.

The board further clarified that students who were charged lower amounts than the prescribed fee would be informed separately regarding the payment of any remaining balance, if required. CBSE indicated that affected candidates would receive individual communication related to pending payments or further instructions.

Importantly, the board confirmed that scanned copies of evaluated answer books would still be provided in all such cases, irrespective of whether excess or insufficient amounts were deducted during the transaction process.

In its notice, CBSE stated that students would not be required to submit fresh applications or requests due to the payment discrepancies caused by the technical glitches. The board assured that all valid applications already submitted would continue to be processed normally.

The clarification comes amid ongoing concerns raised by students and parents regarding technical issues on the CBSE post-result services portal. Over the past several days, candidates have reported problems including login failures, slow website response, payment gateway errors, unsuccessful transaction updates, and difficulty accessing scanned answer books.

CBSE had earlier extended the deadline for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books following repeated complaints about portal instability and heavy traffic on the website. The board also acknowledged that its digital systems had experienced unusually high user traffic and attempts of unauthorised interference, which contributed to temporary disruptions in online services.

Despite the technical challenges, CBSE has maintained that the process for obtaining scanned copies, verification of marks, and re-evaluation remains active as per the official schedule. The board has advised students and parents to rely only on official CBSE notifications and portals for updates related to post-result services and avoid misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

The issue has gained additional attention this year due to ongoing discussions surrounding the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and concerns raised by some students over evaluation transparency and portal accessibility. However, CBSE has reiterated that all genuine grievances related to answer books and evaluation procedures will be reviewed through the prescribed mechanism by subject experts.