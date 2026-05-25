J&K Govt Announces Summer Vacation for Jammu Division Schools Amid Rising Temperatures

Summary The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced summer vacations for schools located in the summer zone of the Jammu division in view of the ongoing heatwave conditions. According to the education minister, the vacation schedule will be implemented in phases for different classes.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced summer vacations for schools located in the summer zone of the Jammu division in view of the ongoing heatwave conditions affecting several districts across the region.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Education Minister Sakina Itoo through a post shared on the social media platform X. According to the minister, the vacation schedule will be implemented in phases for different classes.

As per the official announcement, summer vacations for primary classes in schools located in the summer zone of Jammu division will begin from June 1, 2026. Meanwhile, students studying in Classes 6 to 12 will proceed on summer vacation from June 8, 2026.

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The decision has been taken in response to the intense heatwave conditions prevailing across the Jammu region over the past several days. Officials stated that several districts have been witnessing unusually high temperatures, causing difficulties for residents, especially school-going children.

According to authorities, temperatures in Samba district touched nearly 45 degrees Celsius, while Jammu recorded temperatures close to 43 degrees Celsius. The extreme weather conditions prompted concerns regarding student safety and health during school hours.

The education minister stated that the decision was taken after considering the prevailing weather conditions and the impact of rising temperatures on students and educational activities in the region.

Along with announcing the vacation schedule, Sakina Itoo also extended her wishes to students for a safe and enjoyable summer break. She advised students and parents to take necessary precautions during the heatwave period and remain careful while outdoors during peak daytime temperatures.

Heatwave conditions have intensified in several parts of northern India in recent weeks, with authorities in multiple states issuing advisories related to hydration, outdoor exposure, and public health safety measures. In Jammu and Kashmir’s summer zone, rising temperatures often lead to revised academic schedules and temporary school closures during the peak summer months.

The latest announcement applies specifically to schools located in the summer zone of the Jammu division. Educational institutions in other zones of the Union Territory are expected to follow separate academic schedules based on local weather conditions and administrative decisions.