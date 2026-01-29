Ajit Pawar Mourning Period: Mumbai University Postpones Exam; Will Schools Re-open Today?

Summary Earlier, there was confusion over a possible three-day closure of educational institutions after the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai has announced changes to its examination schedule in light of the tragic event.

Schools across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are functioning as usual today, January 29, 2026, following clarification from the state government. Earlier, there was confusion over a possible three-day closure of educational institutions after the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar. However, authorities have confirmed that the state holiday for schools was observed only on January 28.

According to the official clarification, while the state has announced a period of mourning, the closure applies only to government offices, which will remain shut until January 30. Government, private, and aided schools across Mumbai and Maharashtra are not included in the extended closure and are open today and tomorrow. However, students and parents have been advised to stay in contact with their respective schools for any institution-specific updates.

Schools remained closed on January 28 following a state holiday declared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a mark of respect after the Deputy Chief Minister lost his life in a plane accident near Baramati. The official notice stated that state mourning would be observed throughout Maharashtra for three days in honour of the departed leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai has announced changes to its examination schedule in light of the tragic event. The university has rescheduled the examinations that were slated to be held on January 28 in the afternoon session. In an official communication, the university informed principals of affiliated colleges in Commerce and Management, Arts and Education, as well as the Director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), about the rescheduling due to the demise of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Students appearing for University of Mumbai examinations are advised to check official university notifications for revised dates and further instructions, while school students are expected to attend classes as per the regular schedule unless otherwise informed.