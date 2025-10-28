Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out - All Details

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must submit all original documents and pay the required fees at their respective colleges before the deadline.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results on its official portal. According to the official schedule, candidates must report to their allotted colleges by October 30, 2025, to confirm admission. The next round of AYUSH counselling is set to commence on October 31, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must submit all original documents and pay the required fees at their respective colleges before the deadline. The status retention form must also be filled out at the allotted college by October 30, 5.30 PM. Failure to complete the reporting process within the stipulated time will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

According to the CET Cell’s official notification, “This provisional seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by the concerned council and affiliated to MUHS, Nashik, only, and is subject to approval by ARA.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling process has, however, placed medical aspirants in a challenging position. Many are still awaiting the much-delayed MBBS and BDS admissions, while AYUSH admissions continue as per schedule. As per the Central Council’s rules, candidates allotted a college in Round 3 will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds.

The CET Cell has clarified that the AYUSH and MBBS/BDS admissions are regulated by independent Central Councils, and therefore, the timelines differ. Students who relinquish their AYUSH seat in anticipation of an MBBS seat risk losing their admission for the academic year.

While the NEET UG 2025 MBBS counselling schedule has faced repeated postponements, the third round of AYUSH admissions has concluded, and the fourth round is set to begin on October 31, 2025. The CET Cell stated that it has maintained the AYUSH schedule to ensure timely completion of the state’s admission process in alignment with the central rounds.