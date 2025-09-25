Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out: 31000+ Seats Allotted

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially announced the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 2 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially announced the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 2 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website, medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

As per the official notification, a total of 31,409 candidates have been allotted seats in this round. All selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes by September 29, 2025, up to 5.30 PM, with the required documents and fees. Students are also required to fill out the status retention form at the time of reporting.

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 allotment list includes crucial details such as the All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET form number, candidate’s name, category, quota, college code, and current selection details. The admissions will be finalised only after the verification of original documents and submission of fees at the allotted institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CET Cell, the provisional seat allotment list has been prepared on the basis of information submitted by candidates in their application forms. The admitting institutes will now verify the original certificates to confirm eligibility as per the NEET UG 2025 brochure. The notice also clarified that if a candidate fails to submit original documents or pay the required fees within the deadline, their allotment will be cancelled.

The round 2 allotment has been carried out only for seats approved by the MCI, NMC, or DCI and affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik.

Find the selected candidates' list here.