Power, skills and show of talent

Festive fervour

For Debroop Chatterjee and his Prep friends, it took a month of practice to perfect their moves. The school seemed a happier place as they prepared for the festive season. The event was a cultural performance, Samanvyay, hosted by the tots of Delhi Public School (Joka), South Kolkata, at their Surendram auditorium to usher in the festive season.

The participants were children from Play Group to Preparatory. The audience was the parents of these young performers, many of whom were showcasing skills for the first time.

Principal Writuparna Chatterjee lit the inaugural lamp and addressed the gathering. She asked the parents to sensitise their wards towards the hard work that goes into idol and pandal making.

The programme began with Nursery and Preparatory kids reciting the Durga Shloka. It was followed by songs, Bulbul pakhi and Rupang dehi. The audience cheered as the students of Nursery presented My Name is Madhavi, highlighting the traditions of different states of India. A group of children also performed Pranavalaya, a piece dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

The children of Play Group grooved to Looby Loo, and the Lower Nursery kids showcased the dance forms of Kerala and Rajasthan.

The performers from Preparatory highlighted the essence of Bengal through the song Ayegiri Nandini. They also performed the homecoming of Goddess Durga.

The event highlighted other festivals of our nation. The young performers got loud applause for their grace and courage. Junior school coordinator, Suravi Banerjee, gave the vote of thanks. The event came to an end with the national anthem.

"We want our children to learn that Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is the manifestation of our emotions and beliefs. People from all walks of life come together, irrespective of their religious faith and belief, which depicts cultural, linguistic and religious pluralism alongside values such as inclusiveness, compassion and truth," said the principal.

Welcome song

The scent of flowers and giggles filled the Primary section of Orchids, Burdwan. It was a special day for students of Nursery to Class III as they got ready to host Devi Baran, a celebration to welcome Goddess Durga.

Arshpreet Kaur of Nursery was happy to come to school dressed like a little Durga. “My mom helped me with my dress, and I feel like a real dancer,” she said, her joy spreading to her classmates as well.

A showcase of talent followed. Sarika Koner and Mousumi Hui did the planning and choreography.

The celebration began with a dance by a group of girls from Nursery to Uma ase notun saje. Next, Lower Kindergarten girls went up to stage an energetic dance to Dugga Elo. The dance had the audience clapping and encouraging the little ones. Performers from Classes I and II danced to Aigiri Nandini. Their synchronised steps and expressions reflected their hard work and dedication.

A special performance was staged by teacher Mousumi Hui and her students to the song, Saktirupini.

The programme ended with an all-group dance to the festive song, Elo je maa. Students from various classes came together, their collective energy filling the stage and representing unity and devotion. Mehuli of Class I said: “Dancing with everyone at the end was the best part. It felt like one big family celebrating together.”

Director Bijoy Kumar Gupta praised all the performances. “Our little stars danced with pure joy. They beautifully welcomed Maa Durga. These performances are the real spirit of this celebration,” he said.

Beautiful game

For Krishna Gupta, a Class VIII student of Khalsa Model Senior Secondary School, it was a dream come true as his hard work won him the Man of the Match award in the junior category of the school's football tournament. His best moment was when he scored goals for his team.

An enthusiastic audience, a display of team spirit and nail-biting finishes made up the fourth edition of KMSSS Golden Cup 2025, an inter-school football tournament, on August 21 and 22.

The tournament was held in two categories — junior or Under-15 and senior or Under-18.

Besides providing a platform for budding talents, the tournament also aimed to foster sportsmanship and nurture teamwork.

President of the management committee Inderpreet Singh and principal Gurmeet Kaur Arjani inaugurated the tournament. Other guests included Sayantika Banerjee, MLA, Baranagar, Atish Chatterjee, officer in charge of Baranagar police station and Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh.

Both categories had eight participating schools.

Bodhisukha School, Indira Gandhi Memorial High School, A.K. Ghosh Memorial School, Narayana School, Bally and Haryana Vidya Mandir played in the junior section. Pride International School, JRS Public School, Indian Public School and Asian International School playedin the senior section,among others

The host school won in the senior category, followed by JRS Public School. Satish Chandra Memorial School became the champion among the juniors, followed by the host school.

"The KMSSS Golden Cup football tournament brings together not just teams, but entire communities in support of youth and sport. The energy on the field proved that school football is alive, thriving and full of future stars. We’re proud to see young talent shine through passion, discipline and true sportsmanship," said the principal.

Heroes remembered

Three cultural shows, award ceremony and role play — the Independence Day celebration at Central Modern School, Baranagar, was much more than just paying tribute to freedom fighters.

Tricolours and balloons decked up the school. The celebration began with principal Namrata De and secretary Mumu De hoisting theTricolour. Teachers and students joined in to sing the national anthem.

The cultural programme began with Pre-primary children dressing up as the nation's heroes and mouthing their famous quotes.

Parents, who were part of the audience, clapped loudly. Classes I to V and VI to XII sang and danced to patriotic songs. The school choir also presented a string of patriotic songs that tugged at heart strings.

The highlight was the academic prize distribution ceremony, where students were awarded for their all-round academic performances and for different subjects. Ishan Singh got the Runu Mukherjee Inspiring Young Minds Scholarship for his ISC 2025 performance.

The teachers were also awarded for their 100 per cent attendance.

“Independence is not just about looking back with gratitude, but also moving forward with determination. Our students must carry the torch of knowledge, unity and values to build a stronger nation,” said the principal.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by vice-principal Sangeeta Basu, followed by resounding chants of Vande Mataram and the national anthem.